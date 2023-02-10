Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.51% to Rs 29.56 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 40.85% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.51% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.5619.515.1811.741.352.231.292.190.971.64

