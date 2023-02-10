Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.85% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 67.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 51.51% to Rs 29.56 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 40.85% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.51% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.5619.51 52 OPM %5.1811.74 -PBDT1.352.23 -39 PBT1.292.19 -41 NP0.971.64 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU