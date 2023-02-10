JUST IN
SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.51% to Rs 29.56 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 40.85% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.51% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.5619.51 52 OPM %5.1811.74 -PBDT1.352.23 -39 PBT1.292.19 -41 NP0.971.64 -41

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:29 IST

