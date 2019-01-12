Narendra Investments (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Narendra Investments (Delhi) declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %50.0075.00 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50
