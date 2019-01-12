JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rasoi reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Narendra Investments (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Narendra Investments (Delhi) declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %50.0075.00 -PBDT0.030.05 -40 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements