JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TRF appoints CFO and Company Secretary

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rasoi reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.07% to Rs 3.63 crore

Net Loss of Rasoi reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 26.07% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.634.91 -26 OPM %5.516.92 -PBDT0.370.58 -36 PBT-0.39-0.32 -22 NP-0.20-0.05 -300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements