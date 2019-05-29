Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1747.37% to Rs 3.51 croreNet Loss of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1747.37% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1886.67% to Rs 8.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.510.19 1747 8.940.45 1887 OPM %-1.71-5.26 -0.7817.78 - PBDT-0.050 0 0.110.11 0 PBT-0.05-0.01 -400 0.090.09 0 NP-0.07-0.02 -250 0.070.05 40
