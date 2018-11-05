JUST IN
Business Standard

Natco Pharma Board approves equity shares buyback

Capital Market 

Of face value Rs 2 each

Natco Pharma announced that its Board of directors have approved buy-back of fully paid equity shares of Face value Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 1000 equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2500 Mn through open market route.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:39 IST

