Natco Pharma Board approves equity shares buyback

Of face value Rs 2 eachNatco Pharma announced that its Board of directors have approved buy-back of fully paid equity shares of Face value Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 1000 equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2500 Mn through open market route.
