PNC Infratech bags EPC project worth Rs 771 cr

PNC Infratech emerged as lowest bidder for project of design and construction of civil works of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation (HORC).

The project entails "design and Construction of Civil Works (Earthwork, Bridges, Station Buildings, Retaining Walls and other miscellaneous Works) from km 29.68 to 49.70 and from km 55.60 to 61.50 and its connectivity to Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station including modifications/civil works at Sultanpur Station in connection with laying of New BG Double Railway Line of HORC Project." The cost of the project is Rs 771.46 crore. It is to be constructed in 30 months.

PNC Infratech is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects, among others.

The company consolidated net profit jumped 68.3% to Rs 139.69 crore on 4.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1,803.28 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 3.19% to Rs 274.95 on the BSE.

