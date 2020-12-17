Natco Pharma launches Rivaroxaban molecule under brand RPIGAT

-
Natco Pharma has launched Rivaroxaban molecule, under brand RPIGAT. Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots.
Rivaroxaban is currently sold by Bayer under brand name of Xarelto, in the Indian market.
After successful previous launches of DABIGAT (Dabigatran) and APIGAT (Apixaban) by NATCO, this latest Rivaroxaban NOAC (Novel oral anti-coagulant) is in line with the Company's mission of affordable medicines accessible to all. NATCO has launched RPIGAT in four strengths- 20 mg, 15 mg, 10 mg and 2.5 mg. The 20 mg strength is priced at an MRP of Rs 14.0 per tablet.
