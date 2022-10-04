Natco Pharma launches two CTPR pesticide products

Natco Pharma has launched two Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) pesticide formulated combination products under the brand names:

a. NATVOL: Chlorantraniliprole 8.8% + Thiamethoxam 17.5% SC; and b.

NATLIGO: Chlorantraniliprole 9.3% + Lambda-cyhalothrin 4.6% ZC

Both products are broad-spectrum, foliar insecticides used across wide range of crops.

Syngenta markets these combination products under brand names Voliam Flexi and Ampligo. The market size of the CTPR combination products is estimated to be around Rs 800 crore in India.

