Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of director

With effect from 03 October 2022

Indian Oil Corporation announced that Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director (Finance) (DIN-07570165) has ceased to be Director (Finance) of the Company w.e.f. 3 October 2022 (Afternoon) consequent upon his appointment as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) on the Board of GAIL (India).

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 10:54 IST

