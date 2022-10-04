Angle One business performance update for September

-
The average client funding book rose to Rs 15.39 billion, recording a m-o-m growth of 12.2% and a y-o-y growth of 9.3%.
The company's overall average daily turnover increased to Rs 13,738 billion in September 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 10.9% and a y-o-y growth of 116.4%. The average daily turnover in F&O segment rose to Rs 13,426 billion in September 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 11% and a y-o-y growth of 116.8%.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.6% in September 2022, compared to 21.5% in August 2022 and 20.3% in September 2021.
The retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 21.6% in September 2022, compared to 21.6% in August 2022 and 20.3% in September 2021.
The company's retail turnover market share in cash and commodity segment stood at 13.2% and 53.3% respectively.
