Angle One business performance update for September

Angle One announced that its client base increased to 11.57 million in month of September 2022 compared to 11.18 million in August 2022 and 6.52 million in September 2021, recording a m-o-m growth of 3.4% and a y-o-y growth of 77.4%.

The average client funding book rose to Rs 15.39 billion, recording a m-o-m growth of 12.2% and a y-o-y growth of 9.3%.

The company's overall average daily turnover increased to Rs 13,738 billion in September 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 10.9% and a y-o-y growth of 116.4%. The average daily turnover in F&O segment rose to Rs 13,426 billion in September 2022, recording a m-o-m growth of 11% and a y-o-y growth of 116.8%.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.6% in September 2022, compared to 21.5% in August 2022 and 20.3% in September 2021.

The retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 21.6% in September 2022, compared to 21.6% in August 2022 and 20.3% in September 2021.

The company's retail turnover market share in cash and commodity segment stood at 13.2% and 53.3% respectively.

