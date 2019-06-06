Natco Pharma rises after filing ANDA for Bosentan tablets

Pharma rose 0.88% to 551.75 at 9:25 IST on the BSE after the company announced filing of ANDA with the drug regulator for generic version of tablets.

The announcement was made after market hours on Tuesday, 4 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 22.58 points, or 0.06% to 40,060.96.

On the BSE, 1272 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 555 and a low of Rs 547 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 849 on 12 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 482 on 28 May 2019.

Pharma announced that it has submitted an application for an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with Para IV certification with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of 32mg tablets for oral suspension. The ANDA is possibly the sole first-to-file based on the filing date and may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of potential launch of the product.

32mg tablets are sold by US, Inc. (acquired by Johnson & Johnson), under the brand is indicated for the treatment of

As per annual report, for the year ending 2018, had registered sales of approximately $268 million in the market. The 32 mg is one strength that is indicated for pediatric patients.

On a consolidated basis, Pharma's net profit declined 59.7% to Rs 120.80 crore on 40.6% reduction in net sales to Rs 455.70 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is engaged in the business of which comprises research and development, and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations.

