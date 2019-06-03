Domestic market growth helping Indian pharma cos offset pricing pressure in US: Fitch

Rising revenues in the domestic market has helped Indian pharma companies counterbalance the ongoing pricing pressure on generic drugs in the US in the financial year ended March 31, Ratings said Monday.

The US and are the two key markets served by Indian companies, which sell predominantly generic drugs, Ratings said in a statement.

Many of the leading companies reported double-digit growth in their domestic sales which in turn supported overall industry growth of 11 per cent during FY19, it added.

"By contrast, growth in the US market remained subdued for many Indian drugmakers, as consolidation of pharma distributors and a faster pace of approvals of new generic drugs by the (USFDA) has resulted in continued pressure on pricing over the last few years," the statement said.

expects companies with an appropriate Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliance record to be better placed to mitigate the effect of pricing pressure in the US, it added.

"We believe Indian drugmakers' efforts to expand their presence in speciality and novel drugs will help to reduce their dependence on the intensely competitive generic business. However, we do not expect a meaningful shift away from generics during FY20," the statement said.

Fitch said it expects continued growth in the domestic market, supported by the government's focus on enhancing access to to economically weaker sections of the society.

"This will help to support overall revenue growth for Indian companies despite our expectations of continued pricing pressure in the US. We expect margins to trend lower, with the active pursuit of speciality focused research and development programmes," the statement said.

