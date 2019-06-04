Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Buildcon Ltd, Ltd, and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2019.

tumbled 7.88% to Rs 41.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Buildcon Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 551.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36276 shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 101.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

plummeted 4.94% to Rs 465. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd corrected 4.91% to Rs 46.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56329 shares in the past one month.

