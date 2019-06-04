Volumes soar at GE Power India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2019 quarter
GE Power India reports Rs 41 cr profit for Q3
RACL Geartech standalone net profit rises 122.16% in the December 2018 quarter
C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 50.11% in the December 2018 quarter
-
GE Power India Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13966 shares
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2019.
GE Power India Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13966 shares. The stock gained 3.69% to Rs.913.90. Volumes stood at 3656 shares in the last session.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 66767 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14594 shares. The stock slipped 1.94% to Rs.497.00. Volumes stood at 12199 shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 32235 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7614 shares. The stock dropped 0.66% to Rs.1,178.45. Volumes stood at 4931 shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 84652 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22123 shares. The stock lost 0.63% to Rs.181.95. Volumes stood at 11852 shares in the last session.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30189 shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.275.00. Volumes stood at 13713 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU