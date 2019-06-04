JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Shanti Educational Initiatives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Cipla's step down associate company, Avenue Therapeutics provides research update on IV Tramadol
Business Standard

Volumes soar at GE Power India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

GE Power India Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13966 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2019.

GE Power India Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13966 shares. The stock gained 3.69% to Rs.913.90. Volumes stood at 3656 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 66767 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14594 shares. The stock slipped 1.94% to Rs.497.00. Volumes stood at 12199 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 32235 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7614 shares. The stock dropped 0.66% to Rs.1,178.45. Volumes stood at 4931 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 84652 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22123 shares. The stock lost 0.63% to Rs.181.95. Volumes stood at 11852 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30189 shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.275.00. Volumes stood at 13713 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU