Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, Maximus International Ltd and 20 Microns Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2022.
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 338.6 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 439 shares in the past one month.
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 74.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7264 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Holdings Ltd spiked 18.04% to Rs 4272. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 191 shares in the past one month.
Maximus International Ltd spurt 15.89% to Rs 110.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4586 shares in the past one month.
20 Microns Ltd added 15.22% to Rs 71.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78764 shares in the past one month.
