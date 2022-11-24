National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 4.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 3.86% to Rs 9606.35 croreNet profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 4.28% to Rs 1102.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1151.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 3.86% to Rs 9606.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9249.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income9606.359249.65 4 OPM %90.7887.00 -PBDT1457.421544.21 -6 PBT1457.421544.21 -6 NP1102.691151.98 -4
