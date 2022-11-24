Bharti Telecom reports standalone net profit of Rs 348.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Telecom to strengthen its shareholding in Bharti Airtel
Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 348.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel slips after block deals
Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,900 cr
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) commences cash tender offer for up to USD 300 mn of its Senior Notes
-
Sales rise 2024.38% to Rs 601.20 croreNet profit of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 348.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2024.38% to Rs 601.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales601.2028.30 2024 OPM %99.8397.53 -PBDT499.70-3.80 LP PBT499.70-3.80 LP NP348.50-5.80 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU