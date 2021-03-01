National Fertilizer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2021.

National Fertilizer Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 63.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 18.45% to Rs 89.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd spiked 13.72% to Rs 45.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd jumped 11.99% to Rs 89.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd added 11.69% to Rs 101.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

