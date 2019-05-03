Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 371.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Technologies standalone net profit rises 27.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the September 2018 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit rises 2.11% in the September 2018 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 2.57% in the September 2018 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to inaugurate 9th manufacturing plant at Vizag
-
Sales rise 34.47% to Rs 24.42 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 371.43% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.55% to Rs 11.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 89.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.4218.16 34 89.3873.91 21 OPM %26.254.74 -21.0413.67 - PBDT6.410.88 628 20.219.98 103 PBT5.300.03 17567 16.526.61 150 NP3.630.77 371 11.925.53 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU