Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 371.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.47% to Rs 24.42 crore

Net profit of rose 371.43% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.55% to Rs 11.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 89.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

24.4218.1689.3873.9126.254.7421.0413.676.410.8820.219.985.300.0316.526.613.630.7711.925.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)