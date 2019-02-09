National Fittings standalone net profit declines 56.49% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 12.75 croreNet profit of National Fittings declined 56.49% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.7515.41 -17 OPM %14.1224.33 -PBDT1.983.91 -49 PBT1.583.57 -56 NP1.042.39 -56
