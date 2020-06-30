JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JBM Auto consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

National Fittings standalone net profit declines 61.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 13.87 crore

Net profit of National Fittings declined 61.58% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.18% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 56.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.8713.10 6 56.8558.04 -2 OPM %6.784.81 -8.1111.99 - PBDT1.010.57 77 3.947.12 -45 PBT0.560.21 167 1.514.47 -66 NP0.681.77 -62 1.342.99 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU