National Fittings standalone net profit declines 61.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of National Fittings declined 61.58% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.18% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 56.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

