Ecoplast standalone net profit rises 1.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 24.28 croreNet profit of Ecoplast rose 1.86% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 96.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.2823.11 5 96.2292.73 4 OPM %11.2910.34 -7.146.99 - PBDT2.852.49 14 7.346.00 22 PBT2.091.95 7 4.953.92 26 NP1.641.61 2 3.393.39 0
