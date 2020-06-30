United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.52% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net Loss of United Interactive reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.52% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.64% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 118.62% to Rs 23.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.889.2823.1310.58-112.50-17.359.04-16.54-1.50-1.583.111.70-1.82-1.682.511.31-0.81-0.880.670.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)