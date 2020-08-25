National Peroxide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
National Peroxide slips after dismal Q4 performance
Meghmani Finechem starts commercial production at new Hydrogen Peroxide plant
Indian Peroxide Limited Donates Hydrogen Peroxide for Coronavirus Disinfection and Sanitation Drive
Board of National Peroxide approves change in CFO and directorate
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals resumes partial operations at Dahej and Vadodara plants
-
Sales decline 46.73% to Rs 30.46 croreNet loss of National Peroxide reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.73% to Rs 30.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.4657.18 -47 OPM %7.1932.13 -PBDT1.5924.25 -93 PBT-2.8221.83 PL NP-1.7914.63 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU