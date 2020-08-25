Remi Edelstahl Tubulars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Remi Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Remi Elecktrotechnik standalone net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Remi Process Plant & Machinery standalone net profit declines 82.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Bluechip-backed generative design platform Archistar secures a $6m Series A investment led by AirTree Ventures
-
Sales decline 76.32% to Rs 7.27 croreNet loss of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.32% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2730.70 -76 OPM %4.546.35 -PBDT0.271.23 -78 PBT-0.930.05 PL NP-0.660.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU