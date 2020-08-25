LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 39.24% in the March 2020 quarter
LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2020 quarter
LIC Housing Fin cuts lending rates to 7.5 pc for new homebuyers with at least 800 CIBIL score
Mid-range homes in higher demand than affordable housing - ANAROCK-LIC survey
GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 48.23% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 5003.71 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 33.86% to Rs 817.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 610.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 5003.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4807.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5003.714807.20 4 OPM %96.3492.65 -PBDT1029.83851.11 21 PBT1017.67840.89 21 NP817.48610.68 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU