LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 5003.71 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 33.86% to Rs 817.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 610.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 5003.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4807.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

