JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Government of India and AIIB Sign Agreement For $500 Million To Improve Network Capacity Of Mumbai Suburban Rail
Business Standard

LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 5003.71 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 33.86% to Rs 817.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 610.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 5003.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4807.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5003.714807.20 4 OPM %96.3492.65 -PBDT1029.83851.11 21 PBT1017.67840.89 21 NP817.48610.68 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 09:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU