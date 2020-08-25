JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Government of India and AIIB Sign Agreement For $500 Million To Improve Network Capacity Of Mumbai Suburban Rail
Business Standard

Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net Loss of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.394.53 41 OPM %17.68-59.82 -PBDT1.24-1.81 LP PBT0.20-2.67 LP NP-0.18-2.65 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 09:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU