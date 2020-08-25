Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 6.39 croreNet Loss of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.394.53 41 OPM %17.68-59.82 -PBDT1.24-1.81 LP PBT0.20-2.67 LP NP-0.18-2.65 93
