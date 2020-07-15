National Peroxide slips after dismal Q4 performance

-
National Peroxide fell 4.33% to Rs 2010.60 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 82.6% to Rs 3.04 crore on a 31.1% decline in net sales to Rs 47.50 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.
Profit before tax in Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 6.08 crore, down by 76.9% from Rs 26.29 crore in Q4 March 2019.
Current tax expense declined 84.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.38 crore in the fourth quarter.
National Peroxide (NPL) is a pioneer in India for peroxygen chemicals and is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India.
