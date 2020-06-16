Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.12% to Rs 2806.33 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra declined 28.37% to Rs 53.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.12% to Rs 2806.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2775.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 398.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4763.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.95% to Rs 11495.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10849.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2806.332775.2211495.5310849.6838.3653.1846.164.04-314.9686.20-259.42-5128.15-314.9686.20-259.42-5128.1553.7875.08398.84-4763.25

