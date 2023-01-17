National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Finance Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Redington Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 7537.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 234 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd surged 7.70% to Rs 507.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38888 shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd spiked 5.77% to Rs 239.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27236 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd spurt 4.87% to Rs 188.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd exploded 4.05% to Rs 2178. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50924 shares in the past one month.

