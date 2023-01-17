Volumes soar at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd recorded volume of 1111.47 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 90.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.26 lakh shares

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 January 2023.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd recorded volume of 1111.47 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 90.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.86% to Rs.76.15. Volumes stood at 3.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23381 shares. The stock rose 0.46% to Rs.452.45. Volumes stood at 25524 shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd notched up volume of 28.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.37 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.55.90. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd clocked volume of 43685 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12106 shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.209.60. Volumes stood at 8680 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 15952 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5198 shares. The stock dropped 0.51% to Rs.334.60. Volumes stood at 11151 shares in the last session.

