Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 5.79%

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 5.79% today to trade at Rs 330.75. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.36% to quote at 24681.71. The index is up 8.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Marksans Pharma Ltd increased 3.79% and Vimta Labs Ltd added 3.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 61.98 % over last one year compared to the 55.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added 37.81% over last one month compared to 8.61% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.14% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14704 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68518 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 332.25 on 11 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 143.05 on 08 May 2020.

