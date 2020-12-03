Nava Bharat Ventures enters into agreement with Tata Steel Mining

-
For conversion of high carbon ferro chromeNava Bharat Ventures has entered into a Conversion Agreement with Tata Steel Mining, wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, with which similar arrangement subsisted, for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome. The duration of the Conversion Agreement with TSML is from 01 December 2020 to 31 March 2025.
The Agreement postulates that the entire smelting capacity of the Odisha plant is dedicated to TSML to produce up to 70,000 metric tons of high carbon ferro chrome per annum. Thereby, the arrangement should provide long-term operational stability for the Ferro Alloy plant and associated Captive Power Plant at Odisha.
