Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 151.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 809.10 croreNet profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 151.57% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 809.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 725.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.18% to Rs 395.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 276.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 2758.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2946.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales809.10725.68 11 2758.722946.04 -6 OPM %29.4038.12 -38.9944.26 - PBDT269.59237.27 14 879.061033.36 -15 PBT198.59166.16 20 590.42757.08 -22 NP142.9756.83 152 395.46276.19 43
