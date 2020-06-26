Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 151.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 809.10 crore

Net profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 151.57% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 809.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 725.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.18% to Rs 395.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 276.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 2758.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2946.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

