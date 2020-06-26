Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 26.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.50% to Rs 22.99 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets declined 26.22% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.50% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.24% to Rs 14.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 106.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.9935.10 -35 106.56120.84 -12 OPM %26.8823.70 -19.2818.77 - PBDT6.698.21 -19 21.9222.36 -2 PBT4.947.84 -37 18.9320.80 -9 NP3.945.34 -26 14.3214.80 -3
