Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 26.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.50% to Rs 22.99 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 26.22% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.50% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.24% to Rs 14.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 106.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

22.9935.10106.56120.8426.8823.7019.2818.776.698.2121.9222.364.947.8418.9320.803.945.3414.3214.80

