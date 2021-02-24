Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 179.68 points or 0.72% at 24660.04 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.87%),Mphasis Ltd (down 4.5%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.79%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 3.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 2.6%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.33%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.61%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.34%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (up 10%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 5.25%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.96%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 211.93 or 0.43% at 49963.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.65 points or 0.77% at 14820.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.66 points or 0.7% at 19944.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.83 points or 0.34% at 6676.44.

On BSE,1731 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

