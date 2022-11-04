JUST IN
Nava consolidated net profit rises 341.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 741.68 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 341.67% to Rs 137.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 741.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 823.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales741.68823.35 -10 OPM %36.5441.06 -PBDT302.05315.42 -4 PBT227.31242.83 -6 NP137.3631.10 342

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:15 IST

