Nava consolidated net profit rises 341.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 741.68 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 341.67% to Rs 137.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 741.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 823.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

