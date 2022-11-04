Nava consolidated net profit rises 341.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 741.68 croreNet profit of Nava rose 341.67% to Rs 137.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 741.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 823.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales741.68823.35 -10 OPM %36.5441.06 -PBDT302.05315.42 -4 PBT227.31242.83 -6 NP137.3631.10 342
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU