Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 3.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 165.75 croreNet profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 3.55% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 165.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales165.75112.08 48 OPM %29.7731.41 -PBDT45.4334.89 30 PBT24.7718.10 37 NP19.2718.61 4
