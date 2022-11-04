Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 3.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 165.75 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 3.55% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 165.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

