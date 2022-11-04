Infibeam Avenues standalone net profit rises 214.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.28% to Rs 435.17 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 214.64% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.28% to Rs 435.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 283.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.435.17283.919.4112.1276.1335.8162.6820.0046.6314.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)