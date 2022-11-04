JUST IN
Infibeam Avenues standalone net profit rises 214.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.28% to Rs 435.17 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 214.64% to Rs 46.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.28% to Rs 435.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 283.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales435.17283.91 53 OPM %9.4112.12 -PBDT76.1335.81 113 PBT62.6820.00 213 NP46.6314.82 215

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:13 IST

