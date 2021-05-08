EIH records Q4 net loss of Rs 49 cr

EIH reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.87 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 27.92 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter dropped 47.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 216.26 crore.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 59.10 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 44.86 crore in Q4 FY20.

Current tax outgo in the fourth quarter declined 24.3% to Rs 5.32 crore compared with the same period last year.

The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 369.71 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared to a net profit of Rs 148.82 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Net sales declined 68.9% to Rs 497.08 crore in FY21 over FY20.

EIH is the flagship company of the Oberoi Group, one of the largest luxury hotel chains in India. It operates hotels under the three renowned names of Oberoi, Trident and Maidens.

The scrip added 0.11% to end at Rs 90.10 on the BSE on Friday.

