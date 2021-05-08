JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Kansai Nerolac reports 79% YoY rise in Q4 PAT
Business Standard

EIH records Q4 net loss of Rs 49 cr

Capital Market 

EIH reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.87 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 27.92 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter dropped 47.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 216.26 crore.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 59.10 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 44.86 crore in Q4 FY20.

Current tax outgo in the fourth quarter declined 24.3% to Rs 5.32 crore compared with the same period last year.

The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 369.71 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared to a net profit of Rs 148.82 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Net sales declined 68.9% to Rs 497.08 crore in FY21 over FY20.

EIH is the flagship company of the Oberoi Group, one of the largest luxury hotel chains in India. It operates hotels under the three renowned names of Oberoi, Trident and Maidens.

The scrip added 0.11% to end at Rs 90.10 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 08 2021. 10:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU