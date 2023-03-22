InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from ICRA

ICRA has upgraded the outlook on InterGlobe Aviation from negative to stable while reaffirming the Company's long-term credit rating at [ICRA] A and short-term credit rating at [ICRA] A1.

The change in outlook factors in the improvement in operating environment aided by a healthy improvement in passenger volumes (both domestic and international), moderation in aviation turbine fuel prices over the past few months and further improvement in liquidity position.

The Company has reported its highest ever quarterly revenue at Rs. 15410.2 crore along with robust net profit of Rs. 1423.3 crore during the third quarter of FY 2022-23 while liquidity position continues to remain strong with a cash balance Rs. 21924.7 crore (including free cash balance of Rs. 10612.5 crore) as on 31 December 2022.

