Reliance Infrastructure allots 1.21 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

On 16 November 2022Reliance Infrastructure has issued and allotted 1,21,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to VFSI Holdings, upon exercise of its right to convert the equivalent number of warrants held by it, along with payment made of the balance 75% of issue price. The aforesaid equity shares shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing equity shares of the Company.
