Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 608.5, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 46.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% fall in NIFTY and a 12.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 608.5, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18138.1. The Sensex is at 61062.13, up 0.2%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 9.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1891, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

