J&K Bank gains as Q3 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 312 cr

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) advanced 2.67% to Rs 55.80 after the bank reported 79.13% jump in net profit to Rs 311.59 crore on 22.5% increase in total income to Rs 2,682.67 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 517.06 crore in Q3 FY23 a surge of 68.43% on YoY basis in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 22.01% to Rs 27.05 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22. Of this, provisions for NPAs rose 160.45% YoY to Rs 64.33 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 27% YoY to Rs 1,257.38 crore for the December quarter when compared to Rs 993.30 crore recorded last year. Operating Profit grew by 65% YoY to Rs 544.11 crore for the December quarter, 2022.

The bank's NIM has also improved by 54 basis points YoY to 4.10%, the highest in last seven years while as the return on assets rose to 0.92% for the December quarter from 0.57% recorded last year.

The bank's net advances were up 14% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 77,639 crore during the quarter reviewed while as the deposits have grown 8% from Rs 1,09,298 crore to Rs 1,17,935 crore. The bank's overall business increased by 10% to Rs 1,95,574 crore from Rs 1,77,664 crore recorded last year while as the CASA ratio continued to remain as one of the industry best at about 54%.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 5,945.97 crore as on 31 December 2022 as against Rs 6,064.68 crore as on 30 September 2022 and Rs 6,508.80 crore as on 31 December 2021.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 7.25% as on 31 December 2022 as against 7.67% as on 30 September 2022 and 8.93% as on 31 December 2021. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.08% as on 31 December 2022 as against 2.10% as on 30 September 2022 and 3.0% as on 31 December 2021.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, Through an ensured institutional focus on the asset-quality, we have brought down our Net NPAs to 2.08%, which is the lowest in last eight years. While each passing quarter is witnessing an improvement in our GNPA figure, we have reduced it further to around 7%, and our Provision Coverage Ratio for the quarter is about 85%.

The capital augmentation through raising of tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,021 cr during the December quarter has cushioned us to comfortably execute our envisaged growth plan especially in rest of India. Our CRAR has improved to 13.82%, he added.

Further, the company's board approved the issuance and allotment of upto 7 crore equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, aggregating upto Rs 300 crore including premium, in one or more tranches to eligible employees of the bank by way of employee stock purchase scheme.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services and third party services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)