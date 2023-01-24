Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 1.92%, up for five straight sessions

-
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 726.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% jump in NIFTY and a 6.23% jump in the Nifty Energy.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 726.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 18126.55. The Sensex is at 61033.04, up 0.15%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 2.22% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18887.5, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 727, up 1.71% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 12.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% jump in NIFTY and a 6.23% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 25 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
