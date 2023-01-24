Tata Motors Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 422.8, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 422.8, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18138.1. The Sensex is at 61062.13, up 0.2%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 9.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12797.05, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 220.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 422.35, up 3.25% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

