Nazara Technologies spurts on investing in U.S.-based game fund, Bitkraft Ventures

-
ALSO READ
Nazara Tech rises after Singapore arm announces investment in Bitkraft Funds
Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session
Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 5.63%, gains for fifth straight session
Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third straight session
NODWIN Gaming acquires 10% stake in digital content IP media network Rusk Media
-
Nazara Technologies rallied 3.39% to Rs 1,732.10 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Pte., announced their investment in the US-based game fund, Bitkraft Ventures.
Nazara Technologies will invest $2.5 million in Bitkraft Ventures out of which $0.875 million will be invested upfront, while the balance investment amount of $1.625 million will be deployed over a period of three years.
Bitkraft Ventures is an investment platform for gaming and Web3 / blockchain projects. Nazara Technologies, with the proposed investment, aims to build a network with Limited Partners (LP) as well as the investee companies to gain access into the global gaming ecosystem.
Nazara aims to leverage the Bitkraft Ventures network for the following strategic initiatives: a) potential partnerships and/ or potential investment into the company & its subsidiaries; b) securing deal flow for future M&A from the current portfolio of the funds as well as inflow of deals coming to funds; and c) co-investment opportunities into highly sought-after founders/ companies.
Nazara Technologies is one of the leading mobile games companies. It is India's leading diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, and gamified early learning ecosystems.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 8.50 crore on a 42.48% rise in sales to Rs 185.80 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU