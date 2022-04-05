Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 27.76 points or 0.33% at 8453.89 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (down 3.79%), Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 2.92%),Federal Bank Ltd (down 2.39%),Centrum Capital Ltd (down 2.25%),HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 1.61%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 1.6%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 1.16%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.05%), and PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 1.01%).

On the other hand, MAS Financial Services Ltd (up 6.92%), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (up 6.64%), and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 6.08%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 39.61 or 0.07% at 60572.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.2 points or 0.1% at 18070.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 483.99 points or 1.66% at 29666.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 118.86 points or 1.36% at 8852.12.

On BSE,2435 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

