Volumes spurt at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 April 2022.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 406.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 38.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.19% to Rs.839.40. Volumes stood at 7.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd clocked volume of 86.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.67% to Rs.301.20. Volumes stood at 7.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd notched up volume of 82.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.66% to Rs.92.75. Volumes stood at 17.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 114.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.73% to Rs.49.60. Volumes stood at 10.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 16.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.13% to Rs.2,440.05. Volumes stood at 4.5 lakh shares in the last session.

