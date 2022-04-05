GTL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd and Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2022.

GTL Ltd lost 7.08% to Rs 11.03 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd tumbled 5.68% to Rs 454.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1489 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd crashed 5.12% to Rs 46.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4691 shares in the past one month.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 745.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13456 shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 16.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

